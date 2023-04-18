This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

With all the international breaks for the rest of the season finally done and dusted, soccer teams around Europe can finally focus on the final two months of their campaigns.

In England, and more specifically in the Premier League, that means the title race, the battle for the top four UEFA Champions League places, and even the relegation battle, which might be one for the ages.

The title race might be epic as well, and the odds, according to NJ sportsbook promos, show something very interesting is going on at the top of the Premier League table.

After Arsenal failed to hold on to a 2-0 lead against Liverpool in a 2-2 draw, the Gunners ended the weekend of action six-points clear of second place Manchester City, which has won two titles in a row and four of the last five. For months, Arsenal had been the betting favorites, with odds of all the way up to -150 to win a first title since 2003-04. But that draw, which saw the lead shrink from eight points to six, also saw the odds change.

Now remember, the Gunners still have a six-point gap at the top: that does not matter much to the sports books, who have now reinstalled the Cityzens as the favorites to win the Premier League.

Manchester City is trying to do two things that only one club has done in Premier League history: win three championships in a row, and win the treble.

Which is the only team to do either of those? City only needs to look across town: Manchester United, which won three Premier League titles on the bounce twice (1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01 and 2006-07, 2007-08, and 2008-09) and won the treble (league, F.A. Cup, and UEFA Champions League) in 1998-99.

Manchester City is now the betting favorite (-130 odds) to win all three of those cups, and in one fell swoop replicate what United did more than two decades ago. In fact, both times Manchester United won three league titles, there was a Champions League win in that run.

But it is not over yet: Arsenal plays City on April 26, and a win for the Gunners would go a long way towards bringing the title back to London for the first time since 2017, and for only the fourth time since the start of the 2006-07 campaign.

Arsenal is still very good value with the major NJ sports books and apps (+110) to win the title, and is actually in control of its destiny. While City is playing in three different competitions, the Gunners are only focused solely on the Premier League race. The deeper Manchester City goes in the F.A. Cup and Champions League, the better it might be for Arsenal.

As for the top four, Manchester United and Newcastle United have the clear edge over Tottenham, but the Spurs have to play both, so once again, things can change.

This much is for sure: the final six weeks of the campaign are going to be very interesting to watch.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.