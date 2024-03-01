Mystery solved!

I recently uncovered a "ghost kitchen" operating inside Amalfi's Kitchen and Bar in Lawrenceville and everything on the menu looks absolutely amazing.

If you don't know what a "ghost kitchen" is USA Today defines it in part as "a digital-only restaurant that is available only on food delivery apps." In other words, cooks from existing restaurants or kitchen-only spaces prepare food items marketed from another brand that is exclusively sold through third-party, food delivery apps."

In this case, Antonio Moriello, one of the owners of Amalfi's, started this ghost kitchen.

It's called Pizza Lab and it's some of the best-looking pizza I've ever seen.

I noticed it start to pop up on my Facebook and Instagram feeds last week and I was instantly intrigued.

The photos of the pizzas instantly made my mouth water.

I remember thinking, "Where is this place?"

I wondered why I hadn't heard of this Pizza Lab. The social media pages said it was located in Lawrenceville but I thought I knew where every pizza place in Lawrenceville was. There weren't many social media followers of Pizza Lab, so I knew it had to be new-ish.

Hmmm. Mysterious.

After a few days, I started seeing more and more social media posts, so I was on a mission to figure this out.

It didn't take me long to realize that the address of Pizza Lab is the same address as Amalfi's Restaurant, a popular Italian restaurant on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road.

Ahhhh, a ghost kitchen. I love it. I felt like I was uncovering a big secret. Ha ha.

I messaged Pizza Lab and connected with Moriello, who is so excited about this new venture and he doesn't want it to be a secret, he's ready to serve you.

When I asked him how this came about he told me he's been experimenting to discover the perfect pizza crust for years, one that pizza lovers could enjoy without feeling bloated. He would make pizza (a lot of it), give it to customers at Amalfi's, and ask them for their feedback.

Moriello says there are 3 key factors he keeps in mind:

1. Taste/aroma

2. Digestibility

3. Easy to eat.

Moriello uses Italian imported flours that are all organic, never bleached, along with imported San Marzano tomatoes and fior di latte when creating pizza.

The ghost kitchen is called "Pizza Lab" because each pizza he makes spends time in the "lab". "I'm in the 'lab' experimenting and chasing the perfect crust daily. Before a pizza is presented to the public, it spends a lot of time in the "lab" perfecting it to the best of my ability," Moriello said.

It look perfect to me.

How can you get your hands on this pizza?

Right now, it's available on Door Dash or Grub Hub, 4 days a week (Thursday - Sunday).

Click here to visit the website and make sure to follow Pizza Lab on Facebook and Instagram.

Don't miss out! I'll be ordering tonight.