All schools in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Monday due to the anticipated large snowfall on Sunday. The news was announced during a press conference held Friday afternoon with all of the city's leaders (including Mayor Cherelle Parker).

Philadelphia Schools Announce Monday Closure (January 26)

Schools will not open on Monday, Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr., the School District's Superintendent, announced during that press conference. He went on to say that snow days are one of the simple joys of life for our kids (and adults). As a result, Monday will not be a remote learning day.

Dr. Watlington went to encourage students to have some (safe) fun on Monday.

"Sledding and snow angels are appropriate," he said. "It's also appropriate to have one or two very safe snowball fights."

Wattlington went on to say that students will take home learning Chromebooks and any necessary equipment on Friday in case there is the need for additional closures. If closures continue into Tuesday or later in the week, those days are expected to involve remote learning instructions for students.

Forecast Calls For Up to a Foot of Snow in Philly

Current forecasts are calling for as much as a foot of snow in the City of Philadelphia. It could mark the largest snowfall in the City of Philadelphia since 2016. The City has declared a snow emergency starting Saturday night at 9 p.m. Additionally, preparations are underway across the board. That includes from the City's emergency management department and SEPTA.

Of course, we anticipate that other school districts across the region will join the City of Philadelphia and announce closures over the weekend as the storm starts.