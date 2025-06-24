There’s just something special about summertime in Pennsylvania.

Whether you’re jumping in the car for a day trip, grabbing dinner in town, or treating yourself after a long, sunny day, ice cream is pretty much a must.

Whether you’re going to a local ice cream shop or a big chain spot for a sweet treat, there’s one flavor that seems to pop up everywhere.

It might not be everyone’s all-time favorite, but in Pennsylvania, it totally is!

Walking into an ice cream shop can feel a little overwhelming sometimes. There are so many fun and wild flavors that it’s easy to get distracted, but don’t let the flashy ones throw you off.

When it comes to Pennsylvania, there’s one flavor that quietly holds its ground and wins over people time and time again.

Sure, Pennsylvanians will try the seasonal hits or the over-the-top creations, but when it’s time to make the final call, they stick with their go-to.

What’s the most popular ice cream flavor in Pennsylvania?

According to Instacart data, Mint Chocolate Chip is the top choice across the state.

Surprised? Honestly, same!

That means all the classic vanilla fans have been outnumbered by the mint chocolate chip crowd here in Pennsylvania.

So next time you’re standing in line debating what to get, just know that grabbing Mint Chocolate Chip is totally the Pennsylvania move. It’s cool, it’s refreshing, and it’s the flavor locals can’t get enough of.

