Finally, something is moving into the old Risoldi's Great Valu grocery store on Quakerbridge and Sloan Avenues in Hamilton.

The sign just went up. Now, there's proof that another grocery store will be taking its place.

It's not any 'ole grocery store though, it's the largest Indian grocery chain in the United States, according to its website.

It's called Patel Brothers. It started way back in 1974 and has grown by leaps and bounds since.

Patel Brothers is opening a second Mercer County location

Now, only the second location in Mercer County (the other is in East Windsor) will be opening in the Mercerville section of Hamilton.

If you don't remember Risoldi's grocery store (I miss it), it's in the shopping center where the Robert Wood Johnson Fitness Center currently is.

Shop Rite Wines and Spirits took over some of the old Risoldi's space

When Risoldi's grocery store closed several years ago, some of the space was renovated so Shop Rite Wines and Spirits could move across the street (it used to be where the new Wawa is) to a new home. It opened in 2021

The website describes the store like this: "At Patel Brothers our mission is to bring the best ingredients from South Asia right to your doorstep. With a wide variety of authentic regional grocery and spice products, we strive to reconnect people with the familiar flavors on India."

Patel Brothers' slogan is "Celebrating Our Food...Our Culture."

No word yet oon when it will be opening

No word on how long it will take to convert the old Risoldi's Great Valu into the new Patel Brothers.

Hopefully, it will be open soon.

I'll let you know when I hear anything else, espeically the Grand Opening Date.

