Taking PATCO The Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade? Here’s What You NEED To Know!

Heading to the Eagles parade from South Jersey? Mass transit is likely your best bet to get to Center City Philadelphia, but plan ahead. We've got some guides on our station site right now.

PATCO has announced their plans for Friday’s Super Bowl Parade. Of course, their system will see a ton of extra traffic on Friday, so plan ahead.

However, they seem quite prepared for the chaos.

Prepare for Record Setting Crowds on PATCO

If you’re taking PATCO, pack a lot of patience.

You will be waiting in line for a while and trains will definitely be crowded. Back in 2018, many lined up before sunrise to board a train and at the height of the day -- some stations had lines stretched for nearly a mile.

They estimate that nearly 80,000 passengers will travel form South Jersey to Center City via PATCO (that’s four times the typical weekday ridership).

PATCO Announces Massive Schedule Changes for Friday’s Super Bowl Parade

From 6 a.m. to 1p.m. on Friday: PATCO will operate trains on a continuous basis westbound-only service from four New Jersey stations. Those stations are Lindenwold, Woodcerst, Ferry Avenue, City Hall. They will offer nonstop service to 9/10th & Locust Street.

READ MORE: Heading to the Parade? Here's an Excused Absence Note

These trains will NOT stop at any other station that morning and additionally they will not be offering ANY eastbound service at that time.

From 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday: PATCO will transition to offering eastbound-only service from 9/10th & Locust Street. They will only be serving Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue, and City Hall.

(Normal service is expected to resume after 7 p.m.).

PATCO Tickets for Friday’s Super Bowl Parade

Regular fares will apply for all customers (children four and under ride free). PATCO prices are as follows (based on the station) they are:

Lindenwold & Woodcrest: both are $6.00 roundtrip

Ferry Avenue: $4.50 roundtrip

City Hall: $2.80 roundtrip

PRO-TIP: if you’re using a Freedom Card, reload it with funds NOW. It may take up to 24 hours for the funds to be credited to your account, PATCO officials warn.

You can purchase a paper ticket at the station, by the way, but you’ll be waiting in long lines to purchase tickets. If you’re able to buy them in advance, you can do that ahead of Friday’s commute.

Parking for PATCO on Friday

Parking will be VERY busy at all stations on Friday. Parking is offered at Lindenwold, Woodcrest, and Ferry Avenue.

In 2018, the parking lots at Lindenwold and Woodcrest Station filled to capacity quicker than Ferry Avenue.

If possible, get dropped off at the station via a friend or rideshare app. It's not worth the extra frustration, trust us.

Is It OK To Drink On a PATCO Train?

It's a parade and a celebration, but APTCO officials remind you that open containers of alcoholic beverage are not permitted on the train or at the stations themselves.

“No fun, we know!” they joked in this week’s release ahead of the parade.