Big Joe’s chicken saltimbocca recipe

I enjoy a very good saltimbocca. There are times when I get this dish at restaurants and it’s a little tough, so be careful not to overcook or undercook your chicken.

As most saltimbocca dishes use veal, which is the traditional protein in this dish, I am using chicken for mass appeal.

Please feel free to substitute veal for the chicken in this dish. I am using provolone in this recipe, which has a much better taste than mozzarella. Provolone has a buttery finish which goes great with the flavors of sage and prosciutto in this dish.

Ingredients:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 slices Prosciutto

4 slices provolone

1/2 tsp. dried sage

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. snipped parsley

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup white wine

How to put it together:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pound chicken breasts to 1/4 inch thickness.

Place 1 slice of Prosciutto and 1 slice of Provolone cheese on each piece of chicken. Sprinkle with sage. Tuck in sides, roll up and secure with toothpicks.

Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and parsley. Dip chicken rolls in melted butter, then in crumb mixture. Arrange in baking dish. Pour white wine into bottom of the dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Put chicken under broiler for another 5 minutes if desired to make the breadcrumbs crispier and browner. If desired spoon leftover wine sauce on bottom of baking dish over chicken (or side dishes too) for extra flavor. Take your time with this dish and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the great flavors in this dish. Servings: 4

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

