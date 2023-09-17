Jurassic Park in concert coming to New Brunswick, NJ

“Hold onto your butts,” John Hammond, someone else is planning on welcoming us to Jurassic Park.

The 1993 classic will soon be shown as you’ve never seen it before! Jurassic Park will be shown at the State Theatre in New Brunswick with the accompaniment of the New Jersey Symphony.

Is there any better way to hear the incredible work of composer, John Williams?

For anyone in need of a reminder, the plot of Jurassic Park according to IMDb is:

A pragmatic paleontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

Just imagine how great the scene where Ellie and Alan first see the Brachiosaurus would be with the score played live!

Per the Theatre’s website:

This action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, this epic film is sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making.

They’re underselling the film (okay, I have a bias, it’s my favorite movie. I even have a T-rex keychain on my car keys), you’re in for some great performances from Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), and Sam Neill (Alan Grant).

Now audiences can experience Jurassic Park as never before: projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture. Welcome…to Jurassic Park!

The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 3:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

