NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/17

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

8 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)

6 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 73°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Air Temperature 72° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:05pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:50a Low

Sun 4:12p High

Sun 9:55p Low

Mon 4:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:24a Low

Sun 3:36p High

Sun 9:29p Low

Mon 3:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:38a Low

Sun 3:48p High

Sun 9:43p Low

Mon 3:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:20a Low

Sun 3:40p High

Sun 9:25p Low

Mon 3:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:56a High

Sun 1:30p Low

Sun 8:17p High

Mon 1:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:43a Low

Sun 4:02p High

Sun 9:51p Low

Mon 4:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:30a High

Sun 12:37p Low

Sun 7:51p High

Mon 12:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:44a Low

Sun 4:44p High

Sun 10:53p Low

Mon 4:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:31a Low

Sun 3:36p High

Sun 9:40p Low

Mon 3:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:05a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:15p Low

Mon 4:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:33a Low

Sun 3:43p High

Sun 9:48p Low

Mon 3:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:41a Low

Sun 4:41p High

Sun 10:55p Low

Mon 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

