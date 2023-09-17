NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/17
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:05pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:50a
|Low
Sun 4:12p
|High
Sun 9:55p
|Low
Mon 4:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:24a
|Low
Sun 3:36p
|High
Sun 9:29p
|Low
Mon 3:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:38a
|Low
Sun 3:48p
|High
Sun 9:43p
|Low
Mon 3:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:20a
|Low
Sun 3:40p
|High
Sun 9:25p
|Low
Mon 3:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:56a
|High
Sun 1:30p
|Low
Sun 8:17p
|High
Mon 1:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:43a
|Low
Sun 4:02p
|High
Sun 9:51p
|Low
Mon 4:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:30a
|High
Sun 12:37p
|Low
Sun 7:51p
|High
Mon 12:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:44a
|Low
Sun 4:44p
|High
Sun 10:53p
|Low
Mon 4:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:31a
|Low
Sun 3:36p
|High
Sun 9:40p
|Low
Mon 3:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:05a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:15p
|Low
Mon 4:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:33a
|Low
Sun 3:43p
|High
Sun 9:48p
|Low
Mon 3:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:41a
|Low
Sun 4:41p
|High
Sun 10:55p
|Low
Mon 4:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
MON: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.