NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/17

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
6 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 73°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Air Temperature72° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:05pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:50a		Low
Sun 4:12p		High
Sun 9:55p		Low
Mon 4:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:24a		Low
Sun 3:36p		High
Sun 9:29p		Low
Mon 3:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:38a		Low
Sun 3:48p		High
Sun 9:43p		Low
Mon 3:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:20a		Low
Sun 3:40p		High
Sun 9:25p		Low
Mon 3:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:56a		High
Sun 1:30p		Low
Sun 8:17p		High
Mon 1:35a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:43a		Low
Sun 4:02p		High
Sun 9:51p		Low
Mon 4:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:30a		High
Sun 12:37p		Low
Sun 7:51p		High
Mon 12:42a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 10:44a		Low
Sun 4:44p		High
Sun 10:53p		Low
Mon 4:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:31a		Low
Sun 3:36p		High
Sun 9:40p		Low
Mon 3:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:05a		Low
Sun 4:03p		High
Sun 10:15p		Low
Mon 4:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:33a		Low
Sun 3:43p		High
Sun 9:48p		Low
Mon 3:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 10:41a		Low
Sun 4:41p		High
Sun 10:55p		Low
Mon 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

MON: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

