Rock out at Liberty Science Center’s Emo Night in Jersey City, NJ

Say it with me, everyone, “IT’S NOT A PHASE, MOM.”

Now you can put that to the test with the latest “After Dark” offering from Liberty Science Center. Let your inner 2000’s emo kid shine at their Emo Night on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Start spiking up your dyed pitch black hair now and read on to find out what the night will entail.

Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash loading...

Emo Night is part of Liberty Science Center’s 21+ “After Dark” Thursday night series, taking place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What will Emo Night have?

⚫ Taking Back Sunday Laser Show (7:45 pm & 9:15 pm) (+$8)

⚫ Dark Matter planetarium show (7:00 pm & 8:30 pm) (+$8)

⚫ Emo costume contest

⚫ Dance floor and live DJ

⚫ Mouthwatering bites and delicious cocktails

⚫ Bones’ Backyard Bar outdoor patio

Different cocktails or longdrinks garnished with fruits igorr1 loading...

Per Liberty Science Center’s website:

Break out your skinny jeans and black eyeliner! Join us for bites, drinks, new exhibits and theater shows, and all the emo music you could ever dream of, because emo never dies!

Photo by Lexie Barnhorn on Unsplash Photo by Lexie Barnhorn on Unsplash loading...

At LSC After Dark, you’ll rock out to laser shows set to your favorite music, journey through space in the country’s biggest planetarium, explore immersive exhibits, enjoy delicious drinks and bites outside at Bones' Backyard Bar, and more!

Liberty Science Center is located at 222 Jersey City Boulevard in Jersey City, New Jersey.

You can purchase your tickets here. Just be sure to try not to lose your voice screaming along with My Chemical Romance’s “I’m Not Okay.” (I have no inside intel on what the playlist is for the dance party, I just feel like it’s a safe bet that this song will play)

