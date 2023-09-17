Popular NJ burger joint announces food truck expansion

Good news for fans of a nice, juicy burger from Steve’s Burgers in North Jersey!

Stephen Chrisomalis, chef and owner of the joint, took to Instagram to announce that the burger chain is set to launch a food truck available for hire.

If you have ever dreamed of having Steve’s cater your next special event the time has come,” Chrisomalis wrote in his Instagram post. "It is with great pleasure and honor to announce my newest business venture Stevez on Wheelz.

Home Made Hamburger Orgrimmar loading...

The food truck will be featured at food festivals and private events starting in October of this year. It will offer a smaller menu than is available at the brick and mortar locations, but fan favorites will be available.

According to NorthJersey.com, we can expect burgers (including one that is exclusive to the truck with a gold leaf bun), Truffle fries, hot dogs, cheesesteaks, Cuban sandwiches and cheesecake empanadas from Zilpa Rizzo of Zilpa's Desserts.

Barbecue Grilled Hot Dog with Yellow Mustard bhofack2 loading...

The truck will offer custom packages for private parties.

Per Steve's Burgers' website:

We have all the American classics - from Hamburgers to hotdogs, we’ve got you covered. We have endless sides, whether you like beer battered onion rings, cheese fries or mozzarella sticks, we can satisfy all your cravings. Need something for later? Our desserts are unmatched.

Canva Canva loading...

Yum!

The two brick and mortar locations can be found at 7409 Broadway in North Bergen, and 68 Passaic Street in Garfield, NJ.

To stay up to date on events and how you can book Stevez on Wheelz, Chrisomalis encourages you to follow @stevezonwheelz on Instagram.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

