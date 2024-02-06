There are two ways people think when it comes to the topic of aliens. One of the biggest unanswered questions most people have is “Is there life on other planets?”.

A lot of people find themselves in heated debates over this topic because of how many wild encounters people have had all over the world with potential “aliens'' or extraterrestrials.

I don’t claim to be an expert on the topic by any means, but some really interesting things have happened over the years that even experts can’t explain. There are a ton of famous “UFO” sightings and odd “alien” encounters people have reported over the years and there are a few that have stuck out which are considered to be the most “famous” encounters of all time.

Coincidentally, New Jersey is home to one of the most famous “alien sightings” that have been reported and also because of how credible the sighting was.

According to the History Channel’s official website, the number 1 most credible modern UFO sighting was in New Jersey back in 2001. According to their site, this was titled “The Lights Above The New Jersey Turnpike”.

"The Lights Above The New Jersey Turnpike" - July, 2001

On a summer night in July, tons of motorists pulled off to the side of the road at about 12:15 am on July 14, 2001, because of “the sight of strange orange-and-yellow lights in a V formation over the Arthur Kill Waterway between Staten Island, New York and Carteret, New Jersey.”

The story is that air traffic controllers denied that there were any airplanes, military airplanes, or space flights in the area that could have caused the V-shaped lights.

Whether it was a UFO sighting or not, this story is pretty insane and it’s cool to know it’s one of the most credible sightings that still has experts stumped all these years later.

You can read more about this story on the History Channel's site, here.

