We’re Less Than Two Weeks Away From Snow in Philadelphia, Sources Say
If you're not a fan of winter, we have some bad news. At least one source is forecasting that we could see snow in Philadelphia (and much of Southeastern, Pa.) within the next 2 weeks or so.
Yes, Philadelphia could see snow before Thanksgiving 2023. ... at least that's what one source is forecasting for November 2023.
Will It Snow in November 2023 in Philadelphia, PA?
Oh boy. So when will it happen? And how much will fall?
Well, it may snow in Philadelphia sometime between November 20 and November 23, 2023, sources say. That source? It's the Old Farmer's Almanac.
On their website, they offer a free 2-month forecast. I entered several Philadelphia zip codes, and they all showed the same forecast for November 2023.
So without further ado, here's what it says for the remainder of the month...
Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts November Snow in Philadelphia, PA in 2023
Here's what the Old Farmer's Almanac's free weather forecast is predicting for the rest of November 2023 in Philadelphia on their website.
This information is current as of November 8, 2023.
- Forecast for November 9-11 - rainy, warm
- Forecast for November 12-12 - Sunny, mild
- Forecast for November 14-19 - Showers north, sunny south; chilly
- Forecast for November 20-23 - show, then rain; chilly
- Forecast for November 24-30 - rain, mild
How much snow will fall in November in Philly? Do we need the snowblowers and snowplows?
... Probably Not. But you can check the forecast for your neighborhood by entering your zip code on their website, just click here.
How Accurate is the Old Farmer's Almanac?
It's not usually very accurate, so don't worry. They claim to be about 80% accurate in their forecasts, but researchers say it's much less than that.
... how bad is it?
A report in POWDER Magazine says the Almanac is about 52% accurate with its forecasts, which it describes as the "same as random chance."
In the meantime, it's probably best to rely on 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
He will let us know when it's about to snow, and as of this moment, he has not rang any alarm bells about an early-season snowstorm in Pennsylvania.
