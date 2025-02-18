Are you breaking the law in New Jersey without even realizing it or are you breaking the law and just hoping to get away with it?

When it comes to the number of license plates required on your car, the laws vary from state to state.

Pennsylvania only requires a back license plate

Some states, like our neighboring state of Pennsylvania, only require drivers to have one license plate on their car.

The one license plate should be fastened to the back of your car and be lit by the license plate light, which is also required, as per Pennsylvania code.

In New Jersey you have to have 2 license plates

In New Jersey, you're required to have two license plates on your vehicle.

One license plate is for the back of your car and the other license plate is for the front of your car.

According to NJ.Gov, the license plates have to be "clean and visible at all times."

The back license plate has reflectors on it but still has to be lit up so it can be seen from 50 feet away when it's dark.

So, why do you see some cars in the Garden State without a front license plate?

They're not supposed to be without them.

Teslas are made with no front license plate holder

Have you ever noticed that many people who drive Teslas don't have front license plates.

I did a little online research as to why and there are four reasons:

1. Because there are some states that don't have laws requiring front license plates.

2. Teslas don't make their cars with front license plate holders.

3. A lot of people who own Teslas are into the aesthetic of their car and don't like the look of a front license plate.

4. There are temporary license plate holders available if the owner wants to get one.

Interesting.

The fact remains, in New Jersey, it's illegal if you don't have a front and back license plate.

Don't risk getting a ticket if you don't have one.

