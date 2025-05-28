If you're looking for the absolute best place to see fireworks around the Fourth of July, just about any area of the Jersey Shore is amazing.

Fireworks, People, Beach Photo by Diogo Fagundes on Unsplash loading...

In many cases on some nights, you can observe two or three different towns at the same time right along the beach. Atlantic City is a great place to catch them of course with big displays right on the beach. And if you time it right, you may also get to see Ventnor's and Margate's as well, depending on each town's schedule.

But Atlantic City itself puts on one of the best fireworks shows at the Jersey Shore, bar none.

Atlantic City, Boardwalk, Beach Photo by Megan Majocha on Unsplash loading...

North Beach Atlantic City, the entertainment district of Atlantic City, announced that its 4th annual summer-kick off oceanfront fireworks spectacular will be held Friday, June 27, at 9:30 p.m.

It's hosted in partnership with Fireworks by Grucci, the event will be free and open to the public and will feature several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk: Steel Pier, Resorts Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Showboat, and Ocean Casino Resort (The Park on the Lobby Level). Tennessee Avenue restaurants are also sponsoring the celebration.

Live Music, Food, Drinks Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Live music, drink specials, and other activations can be found from 6 to 9 p.m. across the North Beach boardwalk area before the fireworks. North Beach Atlantic City has quickly become a go-to destination for entertainment, food, and fun at the shore.

For more information and a list of this summer’s entertainment lineup, visit https://atlanticcitynorthbeach.com/

Some other towns at the shore have not been announced as of this writing but some have. If you've never experienced a fireworks show at the Jersey Shore, make a point to do it this summer.