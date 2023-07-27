HOW TO: Getting to MetLife Stadium for Beyoncé’s Concert on New Jersey Transit

Traffic in and out of MetLife Stadium for a concert can be rough (at best). Plus, parking is expensive and a bit of a hassle. We kinda recommend taking New Jersey Transit to (And from the show).

Did you know that New Jersey Transit runs a special train service to and from Secaucus Station to MetLife Stadium on event days (including this weekend's Beyoncé concerts)?

The train service is convenient because you can essentially get there from anywhere. Secaucus Junction is accessible on the Northeast Corridor, Jersey Coast, and more. Plus, it's easy to get to the show from New York City on the train.

So, of course, we broke down the guide if you're taking New Jersey Transit to see Beyoncé at MetLife Stadium this weekend down below: