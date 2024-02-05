⛷ A popular NJ ski resort is offering free lift tickets on President's Day

⛷ But there is a catch

⛷ Know your history

VERNON — If you like to ski, love free things, and you’re a bit of a history buff, one New Jersey ski resort has a cool task for you, in honor of the 16th president of the United States.

To celebrate President Abraham’s birthday on Feb. 12., Mountain Creek Ski Resort in Vernon, Sussex County wants to give you a free lift ticket.

But there’s a catch.

You must be able to recite the entire Gettysburg Address, by heart.

Mountain Creek

“Keeping in the spirit of Honest Abe, no cheating,” the website reads. This means no headphones, no air pods, or any other listening devices to assist.

The task is pretty simple. Repeat the entire Gettysburg Address, all 272 words, and win a free lift ticket.

“And hey, dressing up in a top hat never hurt either,” according to the website.

Mountain Creek (Photo Credit: Mountain Creek)

Think about it. You probably already know the first 16 words of the speech that Lindon delivered during the Civil War in 1863, by heart.

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation….”

A full day snow access ticket at Mountain Creek is $69.99 for a full-day midweek, $99.99 for a full-day weekend/holiday, and $49.99 for a full-day ticket special every Wednesday.

Show up at Joe C’s Café located inside the Red Tail Lodge at the resort between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday, February 12, and give the old college try.

Good luck!

