She's back! Just days after releasing her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 album, Nicki Minaj has announced plans to hit the road on a world tour in 2024.

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour will make several stops in our area.

Most notably? Yeah, Nicki Minaj will FINALLY return to Philadelphia, PA in 2024.

Nicki Minaj Announces 2024 Philadelphia Concert

Nicki is hitting Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center for a show on Friday, March 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 9 am. Click here to learn more about ticket info for Nicki Minaj's Philadelphia show.

BUT WAIT!

94.5 PST listeners can access an EXCLUSIVE presale code on Thursday (December 14) to get tickets before the general public.

Nicki Minaj Performs At The 02 Arena Getty Images loading...

To access this presale code, just download the 94.5 PST app today. We'll send it right to your phone Wednesday afternoon ahead of the pre-sale.

Nicki Minaj Announces New Jersey and New York Concerts

Just a day before she'll hit the stage in Philadelphia, Barbie (Nicki Minaj) will perform in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Tickets for that show will go on sale on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9 a.m. Click here for the 4-1-1.

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images loading...

Of course, Nicki isn't going to leave New York City off her tour list. She's scheduled to bring the Pink Friday 2 World Tour to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Tickets for that show will also go on sale for the general public on Friday, December 15 at 9 a.m. Here are the details for that highly anticipated concert in New York City, click here.