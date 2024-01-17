This Has To Be New Jersey’s Silliest Law

Since It's been extremely cold outside, I'm sure you want to enjoy a nice bowl of hot soup, right? No matter if you're making it homemade or going to your favorite restaurant, nothing hits quite like a bowl of hot soup in the middle of January.

If you're a soup slurper, you may be breaking a law in the Garden State because apparently, it's illegal to slurp soup in New Jersey.

Canva Canva loading...

I know this sounds crazy, but you just may be! New Jersey is known for having some of the most bizarre laws in history and if this is true, this may be one of them. In New Jersey, it's illegal to pump your gas, eat pickles on a Sunday, and even illegal to sell cars on a Sunday.

I know you've been out to eat with that one person who chews extremely loud or is a soup slurper. Although it's extremely annoying, do they truly deserve to get in trouble with the law because of it?

So, after digging deeper on this apparently...

It Is illegal to slurp your soup in New Jersey

Canva Canva loading...

There are many reasons you should avoid slurping your soup and chewing loudly for ethical reasons, but I can't believe you can be fined or even charged for it!

So, technically it is still a chargeable or fineable offense, however, the law was put in effect so long ago that it's not truly enforced anymore. After some research, I found out that unless a legislature votes to actually appeal a law, it remains in effect, but something is telling me this isn't one of their biggest concerns.

New Jersey's Weirdest Laws Have you ever heard of these bizarre laws in New Jersey? Yes, they're real! Gallery Credit: Gianna