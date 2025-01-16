New Jersey Drivers Are Deliberately Ignoring This Law Daily

New Jersey drivers have a bit of a reputation and a bad one at that.

Whether you’re a proud local or just passing through, chances are you’ve heard something about how wild the roads can be here in New Jersey.

It’s not uncommon to hear people complain about the constant speeding through traffic on the Parkway or how dangerous the infamous “Jersey Slide” can be when you get cut off on the Turnpike.

I don’t even want to get into Jughandles. They confuse literally everyone for some reason. The mix of aggressive and cautious drivers makes for an unpredictable and sometimes overwhelming experience on New Jersey highways.

If you drive in New Jersey often something you’ve probably noticed is the left lane being treated like a personal racetrack.

Although we see people doing this all the time, did you know there’s an actual rule about how to use it?

I have a feeling we all may be guilty of breaking this rule, unfortunately.

Can You Legally Drive For Long Periods In The Left Lane in NJ?

According to New Jersey law, the left lane is meant for passing, not for cruising.

As stated in New Jersey Revised Statutes §39:4-88, drivers are required to keep to the right unless overtaking another vehicle or if it’s “impracticable” to drive in the right lanes according to law.justia.com. In more simple terms, if you’re not passing someone or making a left turn, you should stay out of the left lane.

Hanging out in the left lane unnecessarily isn’t just annoying for other drivers, it’s actually illegal.

According to dsslaw.com, you could face fines ranging from $100 to $300 and have two points added to your driving record.

So, the next time you’re tempted to stick to the left lane because you’re either in a rush or lacking patience, think twice before doing so. Stay safe and drive responsibly!

