Lakewood, NJ school bus driver hospitalized after crash

🚍 The school bus was T-boned by an SUV in Forest Ave at 9th Avenue

🚍 The driver of the bus was sent a hospital for treatment of minor injuries

🚍 It's Lakewood's second crash in the past week involving a school bus

LAKEWOOD — A school bus was hit during its route Tuesday morning.

The bus was on Forest Avenue around 6:35 a.m. when a speeding SUV ignored a flashing orange traffic light and slammed into the side of the bus at 9th Street. Flashing orange is a warning for drivers to proceed with caution.

Video posted by The Lakewood Scoop captured the sound of the crash's impact and the driver talking to the officer at Jay's Bus. The crash heavily damaged the side and undercarriage of the bus including the door.

The driver was on their way to the first stop of the day and had no children on board, according to the Scoop. A sign on the side of the bus indicated it was headed to Jackson.

Damage to a school bus after being struck in Lakewood 2/27/24 Damage to a school bus after being struck in Lakewood 2/27/24 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Minor injuries

The driver of the SUV was not injured while the bus driver was treated for minor injuries at a hospital, according to the Scoop. Lakewood police on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

It's the second crash in the past week in Lakewood involving a school bus.

An SUV made a left turn onto New Egypt Road near Hillside Boulevard on Feb. 21 and was hit by an oncoming car. The impact pushed the SUV into the path of the school bus while the striking car bounced off a vehicle parked along the road.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ is a top producer of these crops New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the nation for production of several crops. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

2024 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge raises $2.75M More than 8,000 people got freezin' for a reason on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the annual Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raises millions of dollars for Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For New Jersey 101.5