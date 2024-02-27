Popular NJ county farmers’ market happens sooner this year

💐A farmers' market in South Jersey kicks off the season earlier this year

🍇There are four pre-season market days in March and April

🍅A mix of local farms, food and craft vendors will be on hand

Fresh flowers, fruits, vegetables, crafts, and more. Spring is almost here and in New Jersey that means farmers’ markets are gearing up for another season.

But residents waiting for the 18th annual Burlington County Farmers’ Market are even luckier.

The Burlington County Farmers Market The Burlington County Farmers Market loading...

That’s because the weekly market at the Burlington County Agricultural Center will be starting sales early this year during special pre-season market days in March and April.

“The Burlington County Farmers Market has grown to become one of the best markets in the state and a huge attraction for our county,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director, Felicia Hopson.

The farmers’ market has become so popular that the county decided to get the season up and running earlier this year.

The Burlington County Farmers Market The Burlington County Farmers Market loading...

The special pre-season farmers’ markets will be held at the Agricultural Center, 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 9, March 23, April 13, and April 27.

Shoppers can expect a great mix of local farms, food, and craft vendors during the pre-season markets, plus live music and other entertainment.

The regular season of weekly Saturday markets will kick off with the traditional opening day celebration on May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free cooking demos will be held on opening day and each market day during the regular season.

Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O'Connell, Commissioner Allison Eckel, and Sheriff James Kostoplis attended Open Day of Burlington County Farmers Market. Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O'Connell, Commissioner Allison Eckel, and Sheriff James Kostoplis attended Open Day of Burlington County Farmers Market. loading...

Some participating vendors include the Black Sheep Farm, Cherry Grove Farm, Davidson’s Mushrooms, Little Hooves Romneys, Mill Creek Apiary, Misty Meadow Sheep Dairy, Pinelands Produce, Armageddon Brewing, Boheme Foods, Flour-ish, HoopHouse Bakery, Humble Spud, The Soup Bar, Louis Organics, Mom Mom’s Polish Foods, Our Souls Shine, Tara’s Cozy Kitchen, Tis So Sweet, and Wild Flour Bakery.

Opening day will also have a special spring garden theme and feature extra agricultural vendors, gardening classes, and activities for kids.

The farmers’ markets will be held 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine through Nov. 23.

A special holiday market will also be held on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Farms interested in adding a market to the Burlington County online directory should email the Burlington County Public Information Office.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom