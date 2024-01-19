New Jersey Could Be the Next State to Legalize “Magic” Mushrooms

First marijuana was legalized in New Jersey, and mushrooms might be next!

If you like to partake in "magic"" mushrooms, whether that may be for medical or recreational purposes, you'll want to keep your fingers crossed for this.

New Jersey lawmakers are pushing to legalize the medical and recreational use of "magic" mushrooms. They're pushing forth a bill that would make it perfectly legal for adults aged 21 and older to use, sell, and grow it.

Why legalize mushrooms?

The Psilocybin chemical in mushrooms, which produces hallucinations, also has been useful in treating mental health issues, such as anxiety, PTSD, depression and alcoholism.

If passed, New Jersey would become the third state to legalize mushrooms. They're legalized in Oregon and Colorado.

This would also be good news to people who have been charged with possession. Decriminalization is also on the table. If this bill is passed, it would eliminate past and pending cases involving the drug.

Using the success of Marijuana legalization

The legalization of marijuana in New Jersey in 2022 has proven to be a hugely profitable success. It took about 5 years of difficult lobbying and bill amending to finally legalize marijuana in New Jersey. And business is booming!

From July 2022 to June 2023, New Jersey dispensaries raked in a whopping $734 million - most of those purchases from recreational-use buyers.

Now that marijuana has paved the way for mushrooms, we could potentially see a new booming market in New Jersey.

Are you hoping the bill gets passed?

