Thinking of Moving to NJ? This One Statistic May Deter You!

What's your commute time to get to work? If you're commuting in New Jersey, then it's probably longer than you would like.

One more thing to love about driving in New Jersey? Commuters who drive or use mass transportation to get to and from work have one of the longest average commute times in the country, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Oh, joy.

According to the data, commuters in New Jersey traveled an average time of 30.3 minutes both ways in 2022, which is up from 28.6 minutes in 2021. So it's getting worse!

And of top of that, that's the 3rd longest average commute time in the U.S. Something to consider if anyone's thinking of moving to New Jersey! The two states that have us beat are Maryland and #2, and unsurprisingly, New York at #1.

Here are the top 5 longest commutes in the country (based on 2022 data):

New York - 33 mins Maryland - 30.8 mins New Jersey - 30.3 mins District of Columbia - 30.1 mins Massachusetts - 28.6 mins

How do these numbers compare to your commute? If you work on a hybrid schedule, you may be willing to make a bit of a longer commute on office days. But if you commute 5 days a week? Whew! Maybe this can help put things into perspective for you if you're thinking of making a move or a job switch.

As someone who lives and works in New Jersey (traveling through Philadelphia most days to get to/from work), my average commute is on the longer end of the spectrum. It takes me about 45 minutes to get to and from work 5 days a week, so 30 minutes doesn't seem so bad to me!

