The New Hope Free Press is reporting that the New Hope -Lambertville Toll Bridge, also known as the Route 202 toll bridge is going cashless soon.

The change will be taking effect on June 17, 2024 (actually, 11 pm on June 16th), the article states.

Starting on that date, you will no longer be able to pay cash to cross between Bucks County in Pennsylvania and Hunterdon County in New Jersey on this bridge.

This is part of the plan of The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission to start to phase out using cash on all of its bridges. The hope is for all its bridges to be converted to cashless by Janaury of 2025.

The only way to pay to get across the New Hope - Lambertville toll bridge will be E-ZPass or Toll-By-Plate.

Toll-By-Plate is a new thing that was introduced back in January by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

If you don't have E-ZPass, you simply drive across the bridge, cameras will take a picture of your license plate, and you will be sent a bill by mail.

Easy enough, right? This is a more expensive option though.

If you have E-ZPass, you pay $1.50 per toll. With Toll-By-Plate, you'll pay $3 each time you pass.

Don't worry, there will be new signs going up to help you remember the change.

It won't be a big change for many. Right now 93% of the people who cross the New Hope - Lambertville Toll Bridge already have E-ZPass.

