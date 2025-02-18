Listen up, there have been some changes.

If you live in New Jersey there's a good chance you've heard of the ANCHOR Rebate Program.

Seeing that extra money in my bank account each year puts a smile on my face.

Canva Canva loading...

You need to pay attention though, there are changes you need to be aware of.

New application for NJ's ANCHOR Rebate Program

The Patch is reporting that there's a new application and some other new features.

The new application combines the way you apply for three different (2 current and 1 future) state programs.

Get our free mobile app

Senior citizens and disabled people who live in New Jersey can start to apply for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze, and a future program called Stay NJ (coming in 2026) all on one application.

The state is hoping this will make things easier for you.

You won't have to submit proof of your property taxes or mobile home park site fees with this application.

The income eligibility levels have also changed. Click here for those changes.

You also won't need an ID and PIN to apply for ANCHOR money.

Canva Canva loading...

You can either fill out the paper application you get in the mail or you can apply online by clicking here.

You have until October 31 to apply

You have until October 31 to apply, although if you do it earlier, you may get your money earlier. Payments may be sent out starting in March.

Another big change is the ANCHOR rebate year being moved ahead.

If you remember the 2024 rebate was based on the 2021 tax year.

The 2025 ANCHOR Rebate will be based on 2024

This year, your 2025 ANCHOR rebate will be based on where you lived in 2024.

If you're wondering about your rebate from 2022 and 2023, click here.

ANCHOR rebates will continue as long as the state of New Jersey funds them.

READ MORE: Two NJ Hospitals Named Among Best in America

Stay NJ will kick off next year

Stay NJ will begin in 2026. The program is for senior homeowners.

Canva Canva loading...

To stay informed, read more about all of these changes by clicking here.

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along. Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman