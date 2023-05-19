NBC 10 Philadelphia has hired a new meteorologist. The hiring marks a bit of a homecoming for the South Jersey native.

The station has reportedly hired Justin Godynick. He will join the station’s First Alert Weather Team on June 7.

Godynick will appear on the station’s 4 and 6 pm newscasts Wednesday through Friday, and on weekend evenings, the station announced on Thursday.

“With a passion for forecasting winter storms and having grown up locally, Justin is a welcome addition to our team. His creativity and usage of augmented reality will resonate with our viewers,” Elizabeth Flores, the Vice President of News for NBC10 said on Thursday.

Godynick had recently joined NBC Boston as a meteorologist about 7 months ago.

The South Jersey native revealed on social media that the move did not go as planned. His wife initially suffered health complications, followed by health issues for his newborn daughter, Emma.

“These issues prevented my family from joining me in Boston and kept me back and forth weekly,” Godynick said in a social media post shared on Thursday.

Godynick, a Rutgers University alumni, previously worked for the News 12 Networks and New York 1.

“I’m delighted to be able to work and forecast in the area I’ve spent most of my life,” Godynick said in the announcement. “Since I was three years old, I’ve had a true passion for weather and when delivering the forecast, I constantly fall back on the joy that weather brought me as a child.”

Earlier this year, Steve Sosna departed the station as their weekend evening meteorologist (he often appeared in other dayparts as well). Sosna departed for a position in Baltimore TV, as his husband's career relocated the couple to the Washington, D.C. area.