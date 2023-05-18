Nassau Park Pavilion in Princeton, New Jersey has been getting some amazing new additions over the past few years.

We’ve said goodbye to some of our favorites like Sam’s Club, Walmart, and Buy Buy Baby, but now something new is making its way into the shopping center! The best part about Nassau Park Pavilion is that there are so many different stores right in one area.

No matter what you need to run out and get from food to clothes, to party decorations and even home decor, this shopping center will have it for you. So many people were begging for Walmart and other stores close to it to take over the old buybuy Baby location, but we just got word officially on what is coming!

One of the only businesses that you can’t find in this amazing cluster of stores is a gym, so I’m sure everyone will be happy to know that Planet Fitness will be taking over the old buybuy Baby location!

The space is giant and I think it’s going to be a great fit in this area! Planet Fitness is also the perfect gym to put in because it’s extremely affordable and hey, maybe when you decide you’re running errands you’ll just stop in inside for a quick workout!

Back in October of 2022, buybuy Baby announced that the store was closing and that they were having their closing sale. There are still other buybuy Baby locations open, but this location in Nassau Park was shut down.

There’s no word yet on when the store will open, but there is a small sign out front telling us what will be coming in the future!

