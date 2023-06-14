Think You’re “Bad”? MJ The Musical is Holding Open Auditions in Newark, NJ!

You could be part of a Thriller of a show!

If you can hit a clean moonwalk and sing Michael Jackson songs in your sleep, sha'mon down for open auditions for this hit broadway musical!

Open auditions will be held in Newark, New Jersey for "MJ the Musical", the broadway jokebox musical about Michael Jackson, according to NJ.com.

Imagine being a part of a show about arguably the greatest performer in history:

"Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status."

What roles are the open auditions for?

Theaters Across New York City Remain Dark Getty Images

THE role! Producers are looking for actors to play two roles: MJ and Young Michael. Those who wish to audition are expected to have Michael Jackson or Jackson 5 song prepared.

MICHAEL – Michael Jackson in his twenties, great singer/dancer/actor

YOUNG MICHAEL – Michael Jackson at age 10, great singer/dancer/actor

It might not be as easy as 1, 2, 3, so bring your A-game! The actors who will be selected for the show will be future understudies for the current actors in the Broadway production and touring companies!

When and where are auditions for "MJ The Musical"?

Credit: MJ via YouTube

So you wanna be startin' something? If you or someone you know is interested in auditioning, don't be late for auditions! They'll be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023 – 1:00PM – 4:00PM at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center Street

Newark, NJ).

Video submissions will also be accepted. For more information on how to submit a video audition, shoot an email to audition@mjthemusical.com.

Find more audition information HERE!

