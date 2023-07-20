Two $1 Million Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in New Jersey

A California lottery ticket won the $1 billion grand prize for Thursday night's drawing, but there's still some VERY good news if you're in New Jersey

Two tickets sold in New Jersey matched all five of the white balls that were drawn on Wednesday night So they're worth a $1 million prize. They did not match the red Powerball.

The Power Play option was not selected on those New Jersey tickets to increase those prizes. However, a ticket, which sold in nearby Pennsylvania did select the Power Play option. So that winner will take home $2 million.

It was not immediately clear where the New Jersey tickets were sold. But we should find out some more specifics today from the state's lottery officials about where the ticket was sold. We'll update this article as soon as we have that information.

Earlier this week, New Jersey Lottery officials announced multiple recent Powerball and Jersey Cash 5 winners totaling over $250,0000 in prizes. Click here to find out where those New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold.

But if you bought your ticket for Wednesday night's drawing, check it now! You may be a millionaire.

The winning numbers are posted here. The white balls were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24. The red Powerball was 24.