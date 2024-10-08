One of the best perks of living in New Jersey is the quality of pizza at just about every corner.

Even when you grab takeout from a spot that might not be your favorite, it still beats any pizza you’ll find outside of the state!

Being so close to New York, New Jersey residents are lucky to have access to some of the best pizza choices out there.

A lot of people say that the closer you get to New York City, the better the pizza becomes, but I have to go out on a limb and say the best pizza in the country is right here in The Garden State.

Having grown up in Mercer County, I’ve been surrounded by outstanding pizza my whole life.

I’ve visited family in places like Florida, and even the most recommended pizza places down there just don’t compare to what we have here.

Some of the local favorites in Mercer County have even been reviewed by Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports, who travels the country in search of the best pizza.

DeLorenzo's and Conte’s are two spots in Mercer County that made the cut, with Portnoy giving them some of his highest ratings.

This area is also home to Papa’s Tomato Pies, famous for its Mustard Pie.

Even if mustard isn’t typically your thing, this unique pizza is worth trying because it’s just that good.

Also, let’s not forget Marcello’s, where TikTok star Sally Slices made a name for himself.

With so many great pizza places to explore right here in Mercer County, I’ve gathered a list of the top-rated spots, with some help from local Facebook friends, to guide you to the best slices around!

12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ From Ewing to Princeton, these are the most fan-loved pizza places throughout the county. Gallery Credit: Gianna