☑️ The Shark River Bridge closed on Friday to all vehicles and pedesritans

☑️ Marine traffic continues under the bridge

☑️ No timetable for reopening has been established

BELMAR — Get ready for traffic problems at the Jersey Shore.

Last year, a busy draw bridge connecting Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea had to be closed for two months because of mechanical failure.

On Friday, the problem happened again and now the 93-year-old structure may be out of commission to vehicles and pedestrians all summer long.

Route 71 bridge closed indefinitely

The Route 71 bridge was unexpectedly closed in both directions on Friday afternoon after the south bridge leaf encountered a “mechanical failure.” It remains in the open position to allow for marine traffic to pass. The Shark River Channel was reopened to marine traffic on Saturday afternoon.

NJDOT is legally obligated to allow marine traffic to pass, as it has the right-of-way. As a result, traffic cannot be alternated on one side of travel.

NJ Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Schapiro said that the problem with the south leaf is similar to last year's failure of the north leaf, which caused “significant damage” to machinery that allows the bridge to go up and down. It was closed for two months to get a custom-made replacement park installed.

The bridge has two moveable sections, or leaves.

"Our structural evaluation and drawbridge engineering teams are in the process of determining the extent of necessary repairs and designing a permanent repair as quickly as possible," Schapiro said. "A timeline for repairs has not yet been determined."

Shark River Bridge between Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea in the up position 6/16/25 Shark River Bridge between Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea in the up position 6/16/25 (Bud McCormick) loading...

Bad timing for a closure

The closure could not come at a worse time as the summer season is about to go into high gear as schools let out and visitors come to the shore town daily. Assemblyman Sean Kean, R-Ocean, said he spoke to Transportation Commissioner Francis (Fran) K. O'Connor on Friday.

"It's my understanding it's unavoidable. Something happened that was not foreseeable. It's not good for the businesses in that area, the businesses on the Avon side, especially," Kean told New Jersey 101.5.

Shapiro says that NJDOT has a capital project in design to replace the Route 71 Bridge. The final design is expected to begin next year, with construction expected to start in 2028 and complete in 2031.

Shark River Bridge detours Route 71/Main Street northbound from Belmar to Avon by the Sea Detour: Motorists on Route 71 northbound will be directed to turn left onto Eighth Avenue

Turn right on Route 35

Continue over the Route 35/Shark River Bridge and follow signs for Avon by the Sea Route 71/Main Street southbound from Avon by the Sea to Belmar Detour: Motorists on Route 71 southbound will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue

Stay right and take the ramp to Route 35 South/Belmar

Take the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River into Belmar

Turn left onto Eighth Avenue and follow to Main Street

