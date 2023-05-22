Funny, I was just wondering when the Happy Hours would be kicking off at the Boathouse at Mercer County Park this year, and lucky for us, the Mercer County Park Commission just revealed the details.

I know you've been waiting for this news too. The first Happy Hour at the Boathouse in Mercer County Park for 2023 will be Thursday, June 15th. They will be every Thursday evening through August 31st (Note, there won't be Happy Hour on August 3rd due to a private event).

If you've been, you know how much fun these Happy Hours are. It's a great way to unwind after work or meet up with friends. It's such a great summer vibe with awesome views of the lake.

Text your friends and set a date to meet there now. You were probably suffering from a big 'ole case of FOMO (fear of missing out) when you saw your friends posting on Instagram or Facebook from Happy Hour last year. I know, I was one of them. I will be there this year. It's always a good time.

There will be live music each week from different genres. First up on June 15th is local favorite, The Polish Nannies.

Keep this in mind if you plan on going and having fun. Happy Hour is from 5pm - 8:30pm. It's a cash only bar, but, don't worry if you forget to pick up cash, there is an ATM on site.

This is the most popular Happy Hour around in the summer, so get there early. Seating is first come, first served, no reservations accepted.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake is located at 334 South Post Road, Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township.

