One of The World’s Most Rare McDonald’s Locations is in NJ

There’s a super rare McDonald’s location hiding in plain sight in New Jersey. If you’re anything like me, fast food is a total weakness.

If I drive past a fast-food spot, specifically McDonald’s I always convince myself that I just need a few french fries, at least!

A small fry and a Diet Coke never hurt anybody!

It’s one of my favorite guilty pleasures and I will be a McDonald’s girl until the end of time!

The fast-food chain has been around since 1940 according to McDonald’s.com and has gone through quite a few changes since then.

Not only has the menu changed, but the aesthetic of the buildings has gone through major changes since its opening in the 40s.

Even since the early 2000s, McDonald’s has changed their restaurant aesthetic from colorful and playful to modernized and minimalist.

As an early 2000s kid, I can’t tell you the joy the Play Place used to bring me, and when they announced the Play Places were not coming back after they were shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic, I was so upset!

Although we’ve all been witnesses to the major changes McDonoald’s has made over the years, there’s one spot that is holding onto that retro feel in New Jersey.

Which McDonald's Location in New Jersey Has Only One Arch Outside?

Google Earth

In Magnolia, New Jersey you can actually witness one of McDoonald’s locations that has a “single-arch” sign outside.

We all know McDonald’s for being famous for their “golden arches”, but there are a few locations that are considered rare to have only 1 arch outside.

Did you know there are only about 7 locations in the world that have this incredibly unique feature?

If you love history and fast food, you may want to take a ride to South Jersey and see this for yourself!

