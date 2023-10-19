It’s LGBTQ+ Spirit Day on 94.5 PST, Will You Join Us To Stand Up Against Youth Bullying?

It&#8217;s LGBTQ+ Spirit Day on 94.5 PST, Will You Join Us To Stand Up Against Youth Bullying?

2023 LGBTQ Spirit Day, 94.5 PST (Townsquare Media)

94.5 PST is taking the pledge against LGBTQ+ bullying today. Will you?

Today, October 20, marks GLAAD's LGBTQ+ Spirit Day. Every year on this day, millions go purple on this day to support LGBTQ+ youth.

Join us and take the pledge to stand up against LGBTQ+ bullying:

LGBTQ youth disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities. In fact, more than 70% of LGBTQ students have reported being verbally harassed this year.... just because of who they are. More than half of transgender and non-binary youth say they've seriously considered suicide.

We should all be free to be ourselves because hate has no place. Not today. Not any day.

Pledging to go purple is a way for everyone to show visibility and solidarity with these youth. The day originated following a rash of widely publicized bullying-related suicides — including New Jersey's Tyler Clementi.

Take the pledge and go purple today for LGBTQ youth. Every other day, take a stand. Stand up against bullying. This is LGBTQ Spirit Day on 94.5 PST.
