Well, the search is over! Residents of Chester County, PA can sleep easier tonight now that convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has been CAUGHT!

He was captured around 8:15 am on Sept 13 in Northern Chester County after a massive two-week manhunt.

But there's one more small order of business that needs to be taken care of...

Photos of the captured killler have been circulating nationally all day. And they've caught the Philadelphia region's eye particularly because of one small, yet significant detail.

Cavalcante was wearing an Eagles sweatshirt when he was taken into custody. Go Birds!

But the sweatshirt isn't his! It's one of several articles of clothing Cavalcante managed to steal from someone's home while he was on the run. The only question is... whose is it?

During a press conferences following his capture, PA Governor Josh Shapiro praised and thanked Pennsylvania law enforcement for their tireless efforts and success. But he had one more message to whoever lost their now-filthy Eagles sweatshirt to Cavalcante:

"Folks, whoever had their Eagles hoodie stolen, if you could let us know, I'll do my best to get you one of the new Kelly Green ones, ok?"

Fingers crossed this doesn't jinx the Eagles this season! They should have made him take that thing off immediately!

Do you know whose Eagles shirt this is? Let the know they just scored a new kelly green one!

