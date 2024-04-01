Armed suspects sought after victim was robbed at NJ train station

🚂 Someone was robbed at gunpoint at the New Brunswick train station

NEW BRUNSWICK — A person affiliated with Rutgers was held up at gunpoint by two men at the New Jersey Transit train station in New Brunswick, according to the Rutgers University Police Department.

The armed robbery took place on Friday, March 29 at approximately 12:21 a.m. on the westbound platform of the train station, the New Jersey Transit Police Department confirmed.

The victim said he was approached by two men while on the platform. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim, demanding valuables and the victim complied. The victim was not injured and the suspects fled on foot after the robbery.

The NTJPD has asked anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time to contact their detective bureau at 973-768-9401.

Rutgers University Police have reminded students, faculty, and staff that they can reduce their chances of being a victim of a crime by taking reasonable precautions including immediately reporting suspicious activity to local law enforcement, remaining alert and aware of the people and circumstances around them, avoiding isolated or dark areas, and walking in groups when traveling during late-night hours.

For everyone’s safety, the Rutgers University Police Department provides escorts to students, faculty, and staff upon request. The escorts offer personalized service to a person’s vehicle, campus residence, or the university’s mass transit system. Simply contact the police communications center at 732-932-7211.

