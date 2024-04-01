🔴 A shooting at a Newark restaurant and a car crash left two injured

🔴 Initial reports say the car was fleeing the restaurant before the crash

🔴 Newark police have not confirmed if the two incidents are related

NEWARK — Police were very busy on the first day of April dealing with a shooting at a restaurant and a nearby car crash just a short time later in Essex County.

Police arrived at the Family Manor Restaurant and banquet hall on 795 Sanford Ave. shortly after 3 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

As police found a man with a gunshot wound, other officers responded to a crash less than a mile away — an overturned car that struck a light pole and a transformer, triggering a power outage on Abinger Place from Silver Street to South Orange Avenue.

PSE&G was notified.

The shooting victim and one of the two people injured inside the car, a man, were both taken to an area hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

According to RLS Metro Breaking News, one of the individuals removed from the wreckage was unresponsive due to gunshot injuries. Initial reports indicated that the two people in the car as well as the man at the restaurant were all shot, with two of the victims fleeing in the car that crashed. But Newark police have not confirmed this piece of information.

The shooting and the crash remain under investigation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom