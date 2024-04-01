NJ cops arrest 5, including 4 juveniles, in stolen Mercedes

🚨 Five people in a stolen Mercedes were arrested in Stafford Township

🚨 Police say the vehicle was linked to a pedestrian hit-and-run in Newark

🚨 The suspects include four juveniles and an adult female

STAFFORD — Five people, including four juveniles and one woman who were inside a stolen Mercedes that may have been involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run in Essex County, were arrested by Stafford Township police Friday night.

Police were alerted of a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Route 72 and the Garden State Parkway on Friday, March 29, just before 10 p.m.

The vehicle, a black 2019 Mercedes GLC had been reported stolen from Nutley and was linked to a pedestrian hit-and-run in Newark earlier that day, police said.

Patrol units immediately responded to the area. During an attempted traffic stop, the driver of the stolen Mercedes fled at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle, spike strips were deployed, successfully puncturing the tires of the fleeing car.

The pursuit continued onto the northbound Garden State Parkway until mile marker 94.5 in the Brick Township area, where the Mercedes finally came to a halt.

The five occupants tried to flee on foot but were quickly taken into custody. They face charges including eluding and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Two of the suspect juveniles were sent to a juvenile detention center, while the other two were released to their guardians pending court appearances. The adult suspect, Kyera Green, 18, from Newark is lodged in the Ocean County Jail.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom