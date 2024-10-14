Does your dog's name feel super common? Many people believe their pet's name is unique until they come across lists like these.

Stacker recently revealed the most popular dog names in New Jersey, and honestly, the results aren’t that surprising!

When I first saw the list, I wasn’t shocked by the top name. It’s a female dog name that has become increasingly common over the last few years.

Stacker compiled an extensive list of the most popular dog names in every state, and New Jersey’s list is quite substantial.

The names are ranked from least to most popular, with only the top 50 making the cut. So, if your dog’s name isn’t on here, congratulations! You’ve chosen a truly unique name for your furry friend.

A few honorable mentions from the top 50, in my opinion, include Tucker at #36, Bentley at #24, and Toby at #15. I’ve met plenty of dogs with these names, so it’s no surprise they’ve made the list.

As for the top five, Coco came in at #5, with Charlie at #4. Max took the #3 spot, and the second most popular name was Luna.

Chances are, you’ve probably met a dog or two with these names!

New Jersey's Most Common Dog Names

The most common dog name in New Jersey, landing at #1, was Bella.

If your pup’s name is Bella, this list reveals that about 5% of dogs in New Jersey share the same name!

