A hidden camera was found recently inside a bathroom of a popular Mercer County business, according to TapInto East Windsor/Hightstown.

Hidden camera found in East Windsor Shop Rite restroom

East Windsor Police were called to the Shop Rite grocery store, in Town Center Plaza on Route 130 North, back on Tuesday, May 27 around 9:30 PM.

Google Google loading...

The night before, a customer of the store went into the bathroom and noticed the hidden camera.

READ MORE: Mercer County restaurant win Best Italian Food title

A hidden camera was placed under the restroom sink

After investigating, the police removed the hidden camera, which had been placed underneath the sink in the men's bathroom.

After further investigation, a alleged suspect was identified as 33-year-old Christian A. Lema Panda.

The alleged suspect turned himself into police

Lema Panda, who resides in East Windsor, went to police headquarters and turned himself in.

Google Google loading...

Charges include invasion of privacy and child sexual abuse or exploitation materials.

The alleged suspect is waiting for a court hearing

Lema Panda was arrested, processed, and was transferred and being held at Mercer County Corrections. He's awaiting a court hearing.

Close-up. Arrested man handcuffed jinga80 loading...

East Windsor Police Detective, Timothy Purpuri, is asking anyone with further information to contact him.

This unsettling news I'm sure has patrons of the store feeling uneasy.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, it could happen anywhere and could leave you feeling violated and with an uneasy feeling going forward.

It's hard to be trusting these days when hearing news like this.

Hopefully, the camera was discovered not long after being placed in the bathroom by the suspect.

READ MORE: Free Movie Nights in Mercer County this summer

Skimming devices are another popular crime

Hidden skimming devices are another crime becoming more and more popular.

The devices are placed unbeknownst to customers of ATM machines, gas pumps, credit card machines, and more to obtain credit card and other personal information.

Hand of man with credit card, using a ATM sanjagrujic loading...

Try to protect yourself against becoming a victim. Be aware of your surroundings and if something looks off or wrong, report it right away.

The phone number for the East Windsor Police Department is (609) 448- 5678 (non-emergencies).

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker