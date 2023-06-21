Well, this is a bummer. The Happy Hour at the Boathouse at Mercer Lake in Mercer County Park is canceled for tomorrow night (June 22nd). Mother Nature isn't cooperating. Haha. The decision is because of the impending bad weather.

Don't worry, it's on for next week and the rest of the summer.

If you've never been, it's so much fun. It's every Thursday night until August 31st (except August 3rd because of a private event). There's live music, drinks, food and the best view.

It's a great way to unwind after work and catch up with friends.

Keep this in mind if you're planning on going. Happy Hour is from 5pm - 8:30pm. It's a cash bar only, but, don't worry if you forget to pick up cash, there's an ATM on site.

This is the most popular Happy Hour around in the summer, so plan on getting there early. Seating is first come, first served and no reservations are accepted.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake is located at 334 South Post Road, Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township.

See you there.

