It's almost time for the Hamilton Township (Mercer Country) St. Patrick's Day Parade. Get your green ready. It's always a good time.

The date is set. It will be Saturday, March 9, 2024, according to the parade's official website. Tell your friends and set a reminder in your phone now.

This lively St. Patrick's Day Parade attracts thousands of people each and every year. It features locals high school bands, bagpipers, Mummers, floats, community groups and so much more.

Hamilton St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023 Brenda Roberts Julian loading...

Opening ceremony starts at 12:30pm and the parade at 1pm

The opening ceremony will be held at 12:30 at the Nottingham Firehouse on Mercer Street. The parade will step off from that same location at 1pm sharp.

What's the parade route?

The parade route is Mercer Street to Nottingham Way. Don't worry, you'll find it. Just follow the crowd all decked out in green.

Brenda Roberts Julian Brenda Roberts Julian loading...

The reviewing stand will be sitting at Nottingham Way and Shady Lane.

Who are the Grand Marshals for 2024?

This year's Grand Marshals are Kevin and Maryann Meara. They are known for their many contributions to the community including being the co-founders of City of Angels.

Brenda Roberts Julian Brenda Roberts Julian loading...

Miss St. Patrick 2024 is Kayla Adam

Each year a standout local young woman is crowned Miss St. Patrick and featured in the parade.

Congratulations to Kayla Adam for being chosen 2024's Miss St. Patrick. She is a senior at New Egypt High School and excels at sports playing, soccer, basketball, and lacrosse.

Brenda Roberts Julian Brenda Roberts Julian loading...

The Mayor of Hamilton, Jeff Martin, is excited for the parade and was quoted in TAPinto Bordentown as saying the "Parade is a great day for Hamilton. So much of it is about community and community gathering together in a social setting for an enjoyable day as our greater Hamilton community."

Is there a rain date for Hamilton's St. Patrick's Day Parade?

Cross your fingers for a beautiful parade day but, if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate the rain date will be March 23rd.

Brenda Roberts Julian Brenda Roberts Julian loading...

Trust me, you won't want to miss the fun on March 9th at 1pm.

Everybody's a little Irish at the Hamilton St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Don't forget to wear green.

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker