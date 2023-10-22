All treats, no tricks!

Halloween is upon us! To celebrate one of the most favorite holidays of the year, trick-or-treating isn't the only way to score treats for free, or at least at a special discount! Once again, national chains will be offering deals and freebies on or around Halloween, and they're so good it's scary!

Here's where you can take advantage of Halloween deals and freebies this Halloween!

From Oct 30 - Oct 31, 7Rewards members can score a FREE large pizza with the purchase of any other large pizza.

31 flavors on October 31? Sounds perfect! Baskin Robbins will offer 31% off scoops on Halloween day.

If you'll be hungry for some wings on Halloween, take advantage of BOGO order of wings 50% off! Deal will be good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

If you're looking for something just as sweet as candy, but cooler, you can order Carvel for delivery if you're in their delivery range. You'll score $5 off orders of $25 or more when you order from Uber Eats, Grubhub and Doordash from Oct 28 - Oct 31.

Get yourself a BOORITO from Chipotle on Halloween! Be sure to use code BOORITO when ordering digitally for a $6 entree after 3 pm. on Oct 31. In select college towns, some Chipotle's will also be open until midnight.

In the week leading up to Halloween, Oct 24 - Oct 31, kids can enjoy a FREE Scary Face Pancake with the purchase of an adult entree.

Krispy Kreme never shies away from offering tasty freebies and Halloween is on exception! If you show up in costume on Oct 31, you'll score one free donut!

Will you taking advantage of this deals?

