Oh, this is exciting. You know I love to save money and there's a new store that just opened in Robbinsville, NJ that will help me do just that.

It's the Half Off Store. It's brand new to the area and located on Washington Boulevard in the Foxmoor Plaza shopping center. The next closest location is in North Wales, PA.

Its Facebook page describes the store as having, "Big Box Store Items at Extreme Discounts." Sounds good to me.

It seems like there's something for everyone: Electronics, home decor, patio furniture, toys, personal items (toilet paper, paper towels), baby items (diapers), pet supplies, cookware, other kitchen items (towels, pot holders, etc.), holiday decor, and so much more.

I couldn't wait to check it out so I took a drive over. Well, I should have checked the store hours first. It was closed. Haha

It's open Wednesday - Sunday and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

You know I couldn't resist peeking in the windows though. There's a ton of stuff, all at discounted prices. It looks like it would be a great place to do your holiday shopping, grab what you need for your holiday entertaining, and stock up on everyday items.

There were a lot of name brands, not just generic stuff. I was eyeing a Rachael Ray set of pots and pans. There was fitness equipment, Nerf toys, Superhero toys, Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper, Christmas stockings and decorations and more.

Get there quick and save big time money.

It's located in between the Dollar Tree and the All About Dance Studio in the Foxmoor Plaza shopping center.

The Half Off Store, 1089 Washington Boulevard, Foxmoor Plaza, Robbinsville, NJ.