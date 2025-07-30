Get ready, Newtown. The new Wawa is finally opening Thursday (July 31), according to a Wawa press release, and you're invited to the grand opening celebration.

The doors open at 8:00 AM. The first 100 people in line will receive a free t-shirt. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 8:30 AM, and listen to this...there's FREE COFFEE...not just on the day of the grand opening, but through Sunday (August 3). The offer is good for (1) hot coffee, any size.

Newtown fire and police departments will compete in hoagie building competition

Also, during the grand opening celebration on Thursday, following the ribbon cutting ceremony, will be the Hoagies for Heroes hoagie building competition, where local police and fire departments will go head to head.

Wawa, known for its generosity in the community, will be donating $1,000 to each department's charity of choice.

Senior Director of Store Operations for Wawa, Dave Simonetti, said, "We're excited to open our newest store in Bucks County in Newtown, PA to provide friends and neighbors with an extensive offer of fresh food, beverages, and convenience here and to further our commitment to our communities with enhancements to our store design and our community partnerships."

New Newtown Wawa has EV charging stations

This new Newtown Wawa is the first Wawa in Pennsylvania with solar panels. It also has a gas station and convenient EV charging stations.

Stop in. If this is your first experience with Wawa, you've been missing out. Make sure to grab a Sizzli for breakfast (breakfast sandwich). My favorite Sizzli is bacon, egg, and cheese on a croissant. Of course, you can't go wrong with a hoagie either...you'll have a lot to pick from.

The new Wawa in Newtown is located at 91 Silver Lake Road, Newtown.

