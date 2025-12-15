New Jersey, many of you may have been confused when you woke up Sunday morning. What you saw outside was this thing called “snow.”

It’s been a while since much of the Garden State got a healthy covering of it, but boy, did we get it over the weekend.

I saw kids playing outside in the snow, doing something I’ve never understood the appeal of.

I’ll get there in a moment but allow me to explain myself.

I’m not a complete hater when it comes to winter activities.

There are plenty of them that I enjoy.

Sledding down a hill was my favorite as a kid. That was later replaced with skiing.

Takeaway: I guess I like snow best when it’s helping me glide down a hill.

I don’t think I ever successfully building a snowman (I got bored), but I see how that could be a fun thing to do with friends.

Even just watching it fall can be fun for me, bonus points if I have a mug of hot chocolate while I’m doing it.

However….

One thing I just can’t see the fun in is the pastime I saw over the weekend: two kids having a snowball fight.

Why do people like snowball fights?

If I’m outside, I’m already testing the limits of being happy by bundling up to face the frigid weather. The whole point of wearing so many layers is to avoid the cold touching my skin.

Now someone I know and trust is balling up the snow and throwing it at me?

And I’m supposed to have enjoyed this??

What is the fun in having the snow melt either on your face or down under your clothes? Are those who like snowball fights masochists?

Even grown adults who I work with still find joy in hurling a snowball at our coworkers.

Even the thought of one of these fights makes me relate to Principal Skinner from ’The Simpsons’ when he asks: ”Am I so out of touch? No, it is the children who are wrong.”

I’m barely exaggerating when I tell you if I were to be hit with a snowball today I would be sour for at least five hours. I can hold a grudge.

Yet people young and old seem to love catapulting these snow bombs at others, so maybe I’m the Scrooge here? Let me know in our poll.

Am I a total winter curmudgeon for disliking snowball fights this much?

Yes, it’s a fun activity to do on a snowy day

No, it’s about time someone said how awful they are

Bah, humbug.

