Once the holidays wrap up and the decorations come down, my wife and I always start feeling that familiar itch to get away for a weekend. Not a big trip. No flights. No six-hour drives. Just a change of scenery that doesn’t require months of planning—or a recovery day when we get home.

Why New Jersey is perfect for quick weekend getaways

Living in New Jersey gives you a serious advantage. Within about two hours, you can be in another state, another vibe, and another mindset entirely. My wife and I love places with outdoor activities (hiking, walking, biking, and being on the water when the weather cooperates), cool downtowns, interesting museums, and unique places to eat. Luckily, nearby states are full of them.

Here are 10 out-of-Jersey weekend getaways we’ve been eyeing—all within a two-hour drive from the Garden State and perfect for a post-holiday reset.

Easy Pennsylvania weekend trips from New Jersey

New Hope, PA

A no-brainer for Jersey folks and just over the bridge. Walkable downtown, artsy shops, great restaurants, and beautiful views of the Delaware River. Park the car and forget about it for the weekend.

Jim Thorpe, PA

This town feels like it shouldn’t be as close as it is. Some even call it the Switzerland of Pennsylvania. With historic architecture, mountain views, scenic train rides, and plenty of outdoor activities, it’s perfect if you like pairing a good hike with a cozy dinner afterward. In warmer weather, biking along Lehigh Gorge is incredible, and canoeing or kayaking on the Lehigh River is a must.

Hawley, PA (Lake Wallenpaupack area)

Ideal for couples who want nature without being totally off the grid. Lakes, trails, small-town charm, and surprisingly good food make this an easy, relaxing escape.

Bethlehem, PA

History, music, museums, and a lively downtown all in one place. Between SteelStacks, the historic district, and the food scene, there’s more than enough to fill a weekend. My wife and I lived here during the early years of our marriage, and honestly, it felt like a getaway every day. We still go back every year for Musikfest.

Delaware destinations that feel farther than they are

Brandywine Valley, DE & PA

Rolling hills, gardens, historic estates, and museums like the Brandywine Museum of Art. It’s peaceful, scenic, and feels much farther away than it is. In warmer weather, tubing, canoeing, and kayaking on Brandywine Creek are first-class. Longwood Gardens and the mansions at Winterthur and Nemours are must-visits in the spring, summer, and during the holidays.

Lewes, DE

Often overshadowed by nearby beach towns, Lewes has plenty of charm, history, and a laid-back vibe. Great walking areas, local eateries, and easy access to nature trails and the water. Take the ferry over from Cape May and make it a two state adventure!

New York weekend escapes within driving distance of NJ

Hudson, NY

A favorite for good reason. A cool downtown filled with antique shops, art galleries, and excellent food. Perfect if you enjoy browsing, eating well, and exploring without a packed itinerary.

Cold Spring, NY

Small town, big scenery. Right on the Hudson River with access to hiking trails, waterfront views, and a charming downtown. It’s a great balance of outdoor adventure and cozy charm.

Beacon, NY

Home to Dia:Beacon for art lovers, plus hiking at Mount Beacon and a solid food scene. It’s creative, walkable, and easy to love.

Kingston, NY

Historic neighborhoods, waterfront dining, museums, and a growing arts scene. It feels authentic and a little less polished—which honestly makes it even more fun to explore.

What I love most about these trips is how easy they are. No rushing. No overplanning. No “we need a vacation from our vacation.”

Just toss a bag in the car, cross a state line, and enjoy something different for a couple of days.

Sometimes the best weekend getaway isn’t far away—it’s just outside New Jersey, waiting to be discovered.

