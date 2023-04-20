This NJ Mall Has Put A Curfew In Place For Minors

Is this the future of shopping malls? This mall in New Jersey has now officially implemented a new rule that pertains to kids under 18 who show up to shop around. Garden State Plaza has officially announced a new rule that they’re putting into effect for kids and teenagers under 18.

Now, the second largest mall in the Garden State has announced that they’ll be checking IDs and anyone 18 who wishes to enter and shop around will need to have an adult chaperone on Friday and Saturday nights.

There was another mall in Philadelphia that implemented the same rule, and now Garden State Plaza is jumping on this trend too! There are over 300 stores and ABC New York is reporting that they’re getting strict when it comes to minors being unaccompanied.

The rule is that anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult when shopping after 5 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be different pick-up and drop-off zones for minors who are walking around the mall to be picked up at 5 pm on those days if not accompanied by an adult.

The statement is saying that the rule will officially go into effect on April 28 and that all mall management will be checking IDs once the clock hits 5 pm. Is this going to be a new trend for businesses?

This is sort of sad! I remember getting dropped off at the mall in middle school and high school with my friends because it's one of the only things you can do with your friends when you’re that age!

The limitation does not apply to kids under the age of 10, which most likely wouldn’t be in the mall without a guardian anyway, as stated on nbcnewyork.com. If you’re a regular at this mall, don't forget it goes into effect on April 28!

