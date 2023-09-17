Rutgers football is off to a fast start in the Big Ten Conference.

They haven’t played any conference matchups to this point (that will change next Saturday when they face Michigan) but Greg Schiano has his team sitting at 3-0 through the first three weeks of the season.

Rutgers has no doubt benefitted from having their first three games at home, but the fast start has fans and alumni excited for the first time in a long time.

The excitement for a new dawn of Rutgers football happened all the way back in 2020 when they hired Greg Schiano to be their head coach. Schiano was the longtime head coach of the program from 2001-2011. He orchestrated arguably the best era of Rutgers football when he led the team to six winning seasons and five bowl game wins in his final seven years before ultimately leaving to become head coach of the Tampa Buccaneers of the NFL.

Well, now Schiano is back and looking to put Rutgers back on the map.

The team is led on the field by junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and junior running back Kyle Monangai.

After wins to open up the season against Northwestern and Temple, Rutgers did something they hadn’t done since 1992. They beat Virginia Tech. They had lost 12 straight matchups against the Hokies but came out on top with a 35-16 victory.

Rutgers has struggled mightily in conference play since they joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014. There have been three seasons in which they did not record a conference win (2016, 2018, 2019). They're currently 1-0 in the conference because of a week one victory against Northwestern.

If the Scarlet Knights want to prove they are for real, they’re going to have to step up against elite competition. It starts next week against Michigan!

